Full Circle: On Father's Day, Elian Gonzalez Announces He's Going To Be A Dad

Elian Gonzalez was once a young Cuban boy whose custody case sparked diplomatic tensions and attracted intense media coverage.

Now, CNN reports Gonzalez marked Father's Day by announcing on Facebook he will soon be a father himself.

Gonzalez went to live with relatives in Miami who refused to return him to his father in Cuba.

The case stoked Cold War-era tensions between the US and Cuba as Gonzalez's father and the Miami relatives battled in US court for custody.

However, his father, Juan Miguel Gonzalez, brought him back from the US to Cuba.

Now 26, Gonzalez said his own father was his inspiration as he prepared to become a dad for the first time.