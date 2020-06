Germany: Rise in virus numbers 'linked to meat industry' Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:54s - Published 7 minutes ago Germany: Rise in virus numbers 'linked to meat industry' Officials in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia forced 6,500 employees and their families to go into quarantine after more than 1,000 staff at a meat plant tested positive for coronavirus. 0

