More than 600 new cases of coronavirus emerge at German slaughterhouse Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 00:49s - Published 6 minutes ago More than 600 new cases of coronavirus emerge at German slaughterhouse More than 600 people at a slaughterhouse located in Rheda-Wiedenbruck, Germany have tested positive for coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend











Tweets about this Linda H. RT @jaxdotcom: The Florida Department of Health recorded 2,610 new positive tests for the coronavirus in Wednesday’s daily report, the seco… 24 seconds ago Manita Kapoor RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Chile reports more than 35,000 new cases of coronavirus, 220,628 in total. Huge spike due to backlog of test resul… 1 minute ago Ruth RT @bobwojnowski: Some states have surged with coronavirus cases, some have steadied. Only one state is down more than 50 percent. One. It'… 2 minutes ago linthdem RT @michaeljohns: #China's Communist Party has been boldly bragging of its purported success in containing #coronavirus. But it's a lie.… 3 minutes ago LibertadLamof RT @FinancialTimes: Daily coronavirus thread: The US reported more than 23,000 new cases for a second day, another case in New Zealand pile… 3 minutes ago Bod-eCloud™ Top story: Top Health News @Mike_Pence: 'Great update w/ the WH Coronavirus Task Force. Today less than 6% of Amer… https://t.co/EEnbkXEvel 4 minutes ago Patricia Llewellyn RT @thehill: More than 650 new coronavirus cases reported at German meat processing plant https://t.co/9zCGrvBqzi https://t.co/VirP8ZiABE 4 minutes ago J B RT @jennyrachelpal: Trump on Coronavirus: “The numbers are very minuscule. It’s dying out.” This is a lie. There were more than 26,000 ne… 5 minutes ago