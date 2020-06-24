Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minnesota seeing rise in Covid cases in young adults
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Minnesota seeing rise in Covid cases in young adults

Minnesota seeing rise in Covid cases in young adults

The Minnesota Department of Health is seeing an increase in cases among those in their 20s.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Died from the virus in iowa./// coronavirus is a virus that knows no barriers.

At the start of the pandemic ?

"* we told you the elderly and those with health issues were the most susceptible.

Now ?

"* a new demographic is rising in numbers.

According to the minnesota department of health ?

"* they're seeing an increase in cases among those in their 20's.

In fact this age group has the highest case count in the state.

22?

"*year?

"*old tr johnson believes people his age just aren't taking enough precautions.xx x "i think its because of the information that has come out that young feel like we aren't effected as much and if we do get it we will be fine."

The health department is reporting more than 7?

"* thousand cases for those between





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Young People Account for ‘Disturbing’ Number of New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Young People Account for ‘Disturbing’ Number of New COVID-19 Cases

Young People Account for ‘Disturbing’ Number of New COVID-19 Cases As COVID-19 surges in cities and states across the country, public health officials have identified an alarming trend among..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Young adults account for 40% of positive coronavirus cases in San Diego County [Video]

Young adults account for 40% of positive coronavirus cases in San Diego County

Young adults account for 40% of positive coronavirus cases in San Diego County.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:07Published
MN Health Officials Report Uptick In COVID-19 Cases Among Adults Under Age 40 [Video]

MN Health Officials Report Uptick In COVID-19 Cases Among Adults Under Age 40

Minnesota health officials say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases among adults under the age of 40, Kate Raddatz reports (2:34).WCCO 4 News at 6 - June 24, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:34Published