It's been a week since churches were officially allowed to reopen their doors, with changes.

Churchgoers in Redding share experience adapting to new protocols

Tonight.

She visited saint joseph catholic church and shows us how churchgoers are adapting.

Ll: one woman i spoke to tells me she's glad to be back with her spiritual community.

Even though the experience is bit different.

Some of the changes st.

Joseph catholic church has made to their in- person services include::: putting up tape on the pews to mark that six feet distance, removing shared materials like booklets and people attending mass are required to sign-in before coming in.

Also there's plenty of hand- sanitizer for people to use.

The church is thouroughly sanitized after each mass.

And with all these new changes----father fred gucor of st.jospeh--- tells me these changes are necessary to keep the community safe sot(father fred gucor, st.

Joseph roman catholic church, redding): people are very respectful in that they follow the protocols and guidelines.

The first sunday it was a little bit confusing but little by little i think people will get used to it.

Sot(dianne morris, churchgoer): to be able to come back and not only be nourished through your community through faith- filled friends for me, it means everything and i feel spitiually blessed to be back and shere in this unity.

Churchgoers are encouraged to wear face masks throughout the mass.

When it comes communion, priests must wear a mask and use hand- sanitzer.

For the most part---father gucor tells me, the number of people coming back for in- person services is picking up.

But they still offer virtual- services for those who may not yet feel comfortable returning.

In redding, karen alvraez, action news now, coverage you can count on.

Back in may - the state released guidelines for allowing houses of worship to safely reopen.