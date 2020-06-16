Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Mr. Jones movie clip - Plot synopsis: Agnieszka Holland’s thriller, set on the eve of world WWII, sees Hitler’s rise to power and Stalin’s Soviet propaganda machine pushing their “utopia” to the Western world.

Meanwhile an ambitious young journalist, Gareth Jones (Norton) travels to Moscow to uncover the truth behind the propaganda, but then gets a tip that could expose an international conspiracy, one that could cost him and his informant their lives.

Jones goes on a life-or-death journey to uncover the truth behind the façade that would later inspire George Orwell’s seminal book Animal Farm.

Director Agnieszka Holland Writers Andrea Chalupa Actors James Norton, Vanessa Kirby, Peter Sarsgaard, Joseph Mawle Genre Drama, Thriller Run Time 1 hour 59 minutes

