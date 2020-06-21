June 22nd: Some major events that happened on this day in history | Oneindia News

On this day in the year 1633, Pope forced galileo Galilei to take back his view to take back his view that sun is the centre of the universe and not earth.

While on oct 31, 1992, vatican admits it was wrong.

After Norwegian independence in 1905, Sweden adopted its current flag law on June 22, 1906, but it celebrates June 6 as Flag Day.

A swallow-tailed flag is used only by the military, whereas the rectangular version of the yellow cross on blue is displayed by both the government and private citizens.

Known as one of the most disastrous accidents, The Hammond Circus Train Wreck happened today.

It was when the locomotive engineer fell asleep and ran his train into the rear of another.

Over 80 people died in that accident while many were injured.

On this day in the year 1944 President Franklin D.

Roosevelt signed the GI bill of Rights Bill to provide financial aid to veterans returning from World War II.

The bill provided a range of Rights and Money to help the men who went to war for their country including Jobs, Education and Homes providing the base for starting a new life with new opportunities.