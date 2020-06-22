Lebanon has detained at least 100 activists since October Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:28s - Published 4 minutes ago Lebanon has detained at least 100 activists since October United in the face of oppression, demonstrators in Lebanon say their freedom of speech is under threat. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this Zeina Khodr #Lebanon has detained at least 100 activists since October https://t.co/0rRyftVG9c via @YouTube Human Rights group… https://t.co/ayUWl1Z6Nz 1 minute ago Martha Leah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Lebanon has detained at least 100 activists since October: United in the face of oppression, dem… https://t.co/cw3TU7ccjW 12 minutes ago Zla Official Lebanon has detained at least 100 activists since October 12 minutes ago