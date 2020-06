Stage 2 of Phase 2 starts today Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:15s - Published 5 minutes ago More businesses across Massachusetts are allowed to open Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JOSH, YOU GOING TO GET YOURNAILS DONE?JOSH: DOUG, PROBABLY NOT YET.THEY DON’T OPEN UNTIL 9:00 THISMORNING.MAYBE I WILL THINK ABOUT ITTHEN.THIS IS PHASE TWO, STAGE TWO.STARTING TODAY, INDOOR DINING,NAIL AND TANNING SALONS, MASSAGETHERAPY SERVICES, AND TATTOOPARLORS CAN ALL GET BACK INBUSINESS.WITH RESTRICTIONS, OF COURSE.FOR MANY SPOTS, THIS HAS BEEN ADAY WEEKS IN THE MAKING.THE TEAM AT INK JAM TATTOO INARLINGTON IS PRACTICINGSTENCILING AS THEY GET READY FORTHE REAL THING.AT AVENUE IN MEDFIELD, THEY’VEBEEN DOING TAKEOUT AND OUTDOORDINING, BUT THIS WEEKEND, THEYSTARTED SETTING UP TABLES INSIDESIX FEET APART, TO WELCOMECUSTOMERS BACK IN.FOR BEAUTY SALONS, THERE AREPLENTY OF SAFETY RESTRICTIONS,SOMETHING SOME OWNERS ARE STILLTRYING TO NAVIGATE.







