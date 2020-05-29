Bristol graffiti artist creates powerful coronavirus mural (RAW) Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:49s - Published 7 minutes ago Bristol graffiti artist creates powerful coronavirus mural (RAW) A graffiti artist has created a stunning mural which depicts key workers battling coronavirus within a human anatomy. Talented Nick Webber painted the 10 metre long art feature as a tribute to those who have lost their lives to the virus.Nick, 27, who also goes by the name Nightways, spent eight long hours on the design which is also intended as a celebration of those working behind the scenes to help eradicate the virus. The work now adorns a wall in St Pauls, Bristol, and Nick said the public's response to it had been overwhelming.Nick, a secondary school art teacher said: "It's been a good opportunity to use my imagination and try to depict some of the characters that are in the hospitals at the moment.""There's quite a few steps to the process of painting this piece. "After getting the main outline down, I'm able to block in some interesting shapes and patterns to convey these characters that we don't necessarily see, but are working hard behind the scenes to protect us."I feel like I've merged Illustration and graffiti here quite well. I'm really happy with the final piece and the response I had whilst creating and developing it." 0

A graffiti artist has created a stunning mural which depicts key workers battling coronavirus within a human anatomy. Talented Nick Webber painted the 10 metre long art feature as a tribute to those who have lost their lives to the virus.Nick, 27, who also goes by the name Nightways, spent eight long hours on the design which is also intended as a celebration of those working behind the scenes to help eradicate the virus. The work now adorns a wall in St Pauls, Bristol, and Nick said the public's response to it had been overwhelming.Nick, a secondary school art teacher said: "It's been a good opportunity to use my imagination and try to depict some of the characters that are in the hospitals at the moment.""There's quite a few steps to the process of painting this piece. "After getting the main outline down, I'm able to block in some interesting shapes and patterns to convey these characters that we don't necessarily see, but are working hard behind the scenes to protect us."I feel like I've merged Illustration and graffiti here quite well. I'm really happy with the final piece and the response I had whilst creating and developing it."







