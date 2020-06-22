son saves father fathers day

On w-t-v-q dot com.

### one lexington family is celebrating father's day like never before... because this year they're not only celebrating what their father does for them..

But also greg brown's life..

Because he almost didn't make it to this day.

Abc 36's christy bollinger tells us the story of how a son saved his father..

By just asking for help with his school work.

"i'm the lucky one."

On a day children tell their fathers how lucky they are for them... greg brown is instead, thanking his son..

Hunter..

For his life.

"i get to have another father's day because of what he did."

What medquest college student hunter did was simple..

At first.

He asked his dad to come into the lab to get extra practice doing ultrasound scans on hearts.

"i could've asked anybody else to come in to scan so it's pretty crazy to think about."

Crazy..

Because what he found scanning his dad's heart..

Was a life- threating heart condition..

Aortic stenosis..

And it needed attention immediately.

"they told me i needed to see a doctor and that i should leave immediately in an ambulance that day."

"i've still to this day i've really not seen anything as bad as his was.

And i've scanned some pretty sick people."

What happened next, the doctor told greg he couldn't leave..

They were scheduling him for an open heart surgery first thing in the morning.

"that's how serious it was.

Compressions wouldn't have brought him back if anything had happened."

The doctor said if hunter hadn't have found his condition..

Greg would've died in less than a month.

"it was crazy.

Fast.

But thank god he did what he did."

Hunter saved his father's life.

"it's overwhelming.

I mean i'm glad he's still here obviously.

Hahah you better be.

It's a pretty crazy feeling.

It's nice.

It's just hard to describe."

While greg thanks his son for his life..

Hunter thanks his family's unforunate history of heart problems..

For leading him to choose this career.

"i'm thankful for it."

"he talked me into coming here and then i get to have another father's day."

Another father's day..

All because a son needed help from his father with his school work.

Christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

