McComb & Sons Funeral Home hosts special car wash honoring all fathers

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana teamed with the funeral home for the community event.

Many celebrated their fathers today.and just down the block on dupont road, a local funeral home and big brothers big sisters got their sponges and soap ready for some fathers day fun with the family.

Jackie kendall//celebrating father's day"so the reason about father's day is because it's really fun to celebrate on the 20th..."five year old jackie kendall might've meant the twenty first.

But he's obvioulsy excited to celebrate his dad for father's day.

Andrew kendall//jackie's father e celebrating fathers, uncles, brothers, cousins, grandfathers, all the mentors out there for fathers day.-o mccomb and sons funeral home teamed with big brothers big sisters for a father's day car wash.

Coordinator andrew kendall says he just wanted the community to get together for food and fun.andrew kendall//jackie's father"my two favorite things are cookouts and car washes so it seemed like a natural thing to put together."he also says being a father is one of his most important roles.

But he doesn't want little jackie to grow up so fast.andrew kend ll//jackie's fathert one of those where i want him to stay little forever but he just keeps getting bigger so being able to show and teach him things is just amazing."

Eight year old savannah crawford is spending her first father's day with her new family after being adopted.so we asked her how she felt.

"great ?laughs?."jessica coleman's father is no longer with her.but she remembers his love for being outdoors.

Jessica coleman//mccomb & sons funeral home"i remember when i was with him for the weekend, we were grilling out, we were going on motorcycle rides and just being outside together."

And tahnea cayce says dads need to be recognized more often for what they do.

Maybe not just one day out the year.

Tahnea cayce//big brothers big sisterstahnea cayce//big brothers big sisters nei"there are single fathers as well as single mothers so i think today is a very special day that we come out and and just make a statement and acknowledge those fathers for all that they do in the community."recognizing the good they do in the community and passing it along.jaren harmon//big brothers big sisters nei"that really inspires me to make sure i'm passing on those same traits and helping every way i can."

In fort wayne, i'm mallory beard fox 55 news.

This was the inaugural father's day car wash for mc-comb and sons funeral home and big brothers and big sisters.

But after such a great turnout, they plan to celebrate with the community next year and