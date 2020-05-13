|
Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL
In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.
Year to date, Apple registers a 20.9% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.6%.
Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 27.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.4%, and Nike, trading up 0.9% on the day.
