Creating Unity Amid Challenging Times

As we look to everything going on in our world today, it’s time for change, peace and unity.

And Elec Simon hopes to inspire that.

The percussionist, motivational speaker, emcee, and drummer for the Cleveland Cavaliers certainly has a lot of titles to his name, but most recently, he brought people together at a Black Lives Matter protest and united them through song.

Today, he joins us with his thoughts on the death of George Floyd, racial injustice, and how to come together amid these challenging times.