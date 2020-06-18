California Residents Must Wear Masks in Public Under New Order

Governor Gavin Newsom issued the statewide order on Thursday.

Gavin Newsom, via statement Gavin Newsom, via statement Masks must be worn when taking public transportation or going shopping.

Work areas, riding on elevators and walking through parking lots require masks as well.

Masks have to be worn by food service workers and bus, taxi, and other ride-hailing vehicle drivers.

Newsom's administration says violators could face a financial penalty and a misdemeanor.

Exemptions include children under two years old and those who can't wear a mask due to a health condition.

Californians who are properly social distancing outdoors or dining at a restaurant are also exempt.

The order comes after the state reported a single-day high in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.