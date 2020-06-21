Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users

Global  

Donald Trump’s OklahomaRally Disrupted by TikTok Users Donald Trump saw an abysmal turnout at his Saturday nightrally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and TikTok users are claiming credit.

Thousands of users reportedly worked togetherin a coordinated effort to claim tickets for therally, with no intention of showing up.

18-year-old Erin Hoffman,to ‘NYT’ The online protest tricked Trump and his campaign team into boasting about the “over 1M ticket requests” they received.

In reality, only 6,200 people attended the rally, a number confirmed by the Tulsa Fire Department.

The campaign canceled Trump’s remarks outside the rally, which had been planned for anoverflow crowd that never showed.

Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale blamedthe poor turnout on protestors who “prevent[ed]people from entering” as well as “fake news media.” Brad Parscale,via statement

