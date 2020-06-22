Global  

Brett Favre Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Hero'
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Brett Favre Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Hero' The legendary former QB said Kaepernick's protests against racial injustice deserve praise.

He added that Kaepernick is similar to Pat Tillman in that both sacrificed NFL careers for their beliefs.

Tillman left pro football in 2002 to enlist in the U.S. Army after the terrorist attacks on September 11.

He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004 at the age of 27.

Brett Favre, via TMZ Sports Brett Favre, via TMZ Sports Kaepernick has not played since 2016 after he began kneeling during the National Anthem.

Questions regarding his future in the NFL have risen during nationwide protests against racial injustice.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell even admitted that the league had not done enough to address the issue.

San Diego Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has said that the team would put Kaepernick on their emergency workout list.

No other NFL squad has publicly expressed interest in signing the quarterback.

