Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged Guitar Sold for Record-Breaking $6M
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged Guitar Sold for Record-Breaking $6M

Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged Guitar Sold for Record-Breaking $6M

Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged Guitar Sold for Record-Breaking $6M The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million.

The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend.

It ended up breaking the record for the most expensive guitar.

The lot also came with the guitar case the late Nirvana frontman used.

Included inside the case were Kurt's guitar strings, picks and a "stash" bag.

Julien's Auctions' CEO, Darren Julien

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kurt Cobain's "MTV Unplugged" guitar sells for record $6 million

Cobain used it to play tunes including "About a Girl" and "All Apologies" at the November 18, 1993,...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsContactMusicDeutsche WelleBBC NewsIndian ExpressIndependentFOXNews.comBangkok PostAceShowbiz




Tweets about this

Alber_Barrios

Alberto Barrios RT @JuliensAuctions: Peter Freedman, Founder of RØDE Microphones, won at auction today for $6,000,010 the Martin D-18E guitar used by Kurt… 47 seconds ago

mandawheezy

Amanda D RT @JuliensAuctions: SOLD for $6,010,000! A new world record for a guitar! Kurt Cobain's guitar used with Nirvana's MTV Unplugged! Sold i… 2 minutes ago

bigsteevo1

bigsteevo RT @KerrangMagazine: Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugged guitar has sold for a record-breaking $6m at auction. https://t.co/NuK1KT3alr https://t.co… 3 minutes ago

anynewsboss

Gerard Kiely👨‍🎨🇮🇪 RT @THR: The guitar that Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana's 1993 'MTV Unplugged' performance sold for $6 million at auction on Saturday https:… 5 minutes ago

ezacook

rheza Arya RT @muerdekeroyo: 1959 Martin D-18E , the guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance sold for $6 million at au… 10 minutes ago

followbob

96.5 BOB FM The Cobain guitar auction set five world records. https://t.co/7IECR1tKLp 11 minutes ago

1071_thepeak

107.1 The Peak RT @NME: The man who paid $6million for Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' guitar says he's going to "use it to highlight the plight of artists… 12 minutes ago

piotr408

Piotr Szymański RT @TBGTNT: WOW!!!🎸 📸via @stereogum Kurt Cobain's famous MTV Unplugged guitar makes history with $6 million auction sale https://t.co/n5w… 13 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kurt Cobain's 'Unplugged' Guitar Goes For $6 Million [Video]

Kurt Cobain's 'Unplugged' Guitar Goes For $6 Million

The iconic guitar sold for three times its pre-auction estimate. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:33Published
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M [Video]

Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M

Late Nirvana frontman's guitar from the band's iconic 'MTV Unplugged in New York' gig has sold for the record-breaking sum of $6 million.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published
Kurt Cobain guitar breaks records at auction [Video]

Kurt Cobain guitar breaks records at auction

Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar has shattered records at auction.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published