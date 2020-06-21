Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged Guitar Sold for Record-Breaking $6M

The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million.

The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend.

It ended up breaking the record for the most expensive guitar.

The lot also came with the guitar case the late Nirvana frontman used.

Included inside the case were Kurt's guitar strings, picks and a "stash" bag.

