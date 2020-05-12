Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kurt Cobain's guitar goes for record $6 mln
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Kurt Cobain's guitar goes for record $6 mln

Kurt Cobain's guitar goes for record $6 mln

Kurt Cobain's guitar, featured on the legendary 1993 "MTV Unplugged" session, sold over the weekend for a record-breaking $6.01 million.

Gavino Garay has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The guitar Kurt Cobain played during Nirvana's legendary 1993 "MTV Unplugged" session sold for a record-breaking amount over the weekend - at an auction in Los Angeles.

Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E, which was originally purchased by the Nirvana singer at L.A.'s Voltage Guitars, went for a total of just over $6 million dollars at Julien's Auctions.

The record was previously held by a guitar belonging to Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, which sold for nearly $4 million last year.

Cobain used the guitar in Nirvana's famous "MTV Unplugged" set, which featured stripped-down renditions of classics including "Come As You Are" and "About A Girl", in addition to several covers of songs by David Bowie, Leadbelly and Meat Puppets.

The production was later released as a live album, ultimately earning the band a Grammy in 1996 for best alternative music performance.

The winning bidder was Australian Peter Freedman, co-founder of Rode Microphones, who was present at the Saturday auction.

Included with the guitar is its original case adorned with a flyer for Poison Idea's 1990 album "Feel the Darkness," a half-used package of Martin guitar strings, three picks and a suede bag containing a silver spoon, fork and knife.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Freedman was determined to buy the guitar to encourage the Australian government to do more to support the arts.



Related news from verified sources

Kurt Cobain’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ Guitar Sells for $6 Million at Auction

Kurt Cobain’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ Guitar Sells for $6 Million at Auction Kurt Cobain’s guitar from Nirvana’s iconic MTV Unplugged performance sold at auction Saturday for...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


The political motive that inspired $9m Cobain guitar purchase

Peter Freedman purchased one of Kurt Cobain's acoustic guitars, breaking the world record for the...
Brisbane Times - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kurt Cobain's Acoustic Guitar From 'MTV Unplugged' Set for Auction [Video]

Kurt Cobain's Acoustic Guitar From 'MTV Unplugged' Set for Auction

Kurt Cobain's Acoustic Guitar From 'MTV Unplugged' Set for Auction Bids on the 1959 Martin D-18E are expected to start at $1 million at the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published
Kurt Cobain's acoustic guitar from Nirvana's MTV Unplugged gig set for auction [Video]

Kurt Cobain's acoustic guitar from Nirvana's MTV Unplugged gig set for auction

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's acoustic guitar which he used at the band's 'MTV Unplugged in New York' concert is set to be auctioned along with a number of other items belonging to the grunge..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published
The Kurt Cobain guitar daughter lost in divorce up for auction [Video]

The Kurt Cobain guitar daughter lost in divorce up for auction

The guitar at the centre of Frances Bean Cobain's nasty divorce battle is going under the hammer.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published