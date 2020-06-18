Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't in the Band Anymore

Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't in the Band Anymore The Black Eyed Peas explained that Fergie is no longer working with the group because she's "focusing on being a mom".

The hitmakers said Fergie, who quit the group in 2016, is unable to commit to because she is busy being a "great mom" to her six-year-old son Axl.

However, they wish her nothing but "awesomeness" and have left the door open for her to reunite with the band if she ever wishes to.

