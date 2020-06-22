Global  

Mee: I'm ashamed and embarrassed
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:31s
Mee: I'm ashamed and embarrassed

Mee: I'm ashamed and embarrassed

Burnley captain Ben Mee says he and the players are embarrassed after an offensive banner displaying the words 'White Lives Matter Burnley' was flown over the Etihad stadium.

