Illinois is preparing to move to Phase 4. Here's what's set to reopen next

Good evening and thanks for joining us.

We begin this evening with illinois preparing to enter a new re-opening phase.

We want to prepare you for the changes.

The governor's office just released updates today.

News 10's richard solomon joins us now live in our newsroom to break it all down.

in phase 4 expect to see more of the state reopening.

Places like health and fitness centers..movie theaters..

Museums, zoos and restaurants.

And more people will be able to gather together.

Recreation is on the reopening list.

Guidelines have been updated to allow places like bowling alleys and skating rinks to reopen.

But it has to be 50-people or less or at half-capacity.

The same goes for outdoor facilities as well.

For restaurants...indoor dining can reopen.

Groups of 10-people or less have to be spaced out 6 feet a part.

Seated areas that also have standing areas can be no more than 25% capacity.

Movie theaters will be reopening for the first time.

Indoor theatres.... which includes cinemas..and performing arts centers can have up to 50 people or half-capacity of the theater.

Phase 4 also revises some previous reopening guidelines.

Changes include allowing games and tournaments for youth and recreational sporting venues to resume at half-capacity...20% seating for fans....and group sizes of up to 50 people for practice.

Venues can have several groups if there's enough space to be socially distant.

More people will be able to workout in health and fitness centers.

Gyms can reopen to half-capacity.

Group fitiness classes can meet with up to 50 people.

And finally..

When it comes to day camps..

They can operate at half-capacity with activities for the water allowing groups of 15 people.

Now..

Other places that were allowed to reopen in the previous phase..

Like hair salons and retail shops..

Will continue operating at a reduced capacity.

//////// certain health guidelines will still be in place during phase 4.

You're still required to wear a face mask while in public.

Social distancing should still be practiced.

Reporting live in the newsroom richard solomon news 10 back to you.

