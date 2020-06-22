Global  

Golden Globes rescheduled for February 2021
The Golden Globes have been rescheduled for February 28, 2021, after they were pushed back from their usual January slot by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Golden Globes Sets Late February Date After Oscars Delay

The awards show, which usually takes place in early January, is the latest one to be scheduled later...
Billboard.com - Published



