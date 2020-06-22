Golden Globes rescheduled for February 2021
The Golden Globes have been rescheduled for February 28, 2021, after they were pushed back from their usual January slot by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Golden Globes Delayed Until Late February | THR NewsThe awards show, which usually takes place in early January, is the latest one to be scheduled later than usual after the 2021 Oscars delayed their show until April amid the coronavirus pandemic.
