Hollywood Award Shows Are Being Delayed Due To Coronavirus

The pause button has been pressed on Hollywood award shows amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place a little later than usual in 2021.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the annual Golden Globes will take place on Feb 28, 2021.

According to Reuters, February 28, 2021, was originally slated to be the air date for the Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences however last week announced the show would be delayed until April.

Following the announcement by the Oscars, other award show season staples are expected to delay their air dates.

