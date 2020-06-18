Biggest race on the ballot?

...the democratic primary for senate.

Once considered a long-shot...one candidate now suddenly has the eyes of the country watching.

Abc 36's austin miller joins us now to talk about the race between amy mcgrath and charles booker.

If you were to go on social media..

Charles booker has gone from underdog..

To maybe the favorite.

According to a report in the courier journal last week..

One poll has booker is now surging past mcgrath.

Analyst says booker faces obstacles to landing senate nominee i spoke with abc 36 political analyst professor stephen voss today..

Who says those polls may not be accurate..

Because there hasn't been any door to door polling due to the pandemic.

He believes mcgrath still has the advantage in this one..

In part because there will be a number of voters who would have leaned toward booker...but picked mcgrath..when they assumed she'd win.

Voss also thinks booker could struggle to get minority votes he normally would have...had covid-19 not limited the number of polling sites.

Voss says while places like louisville and lexington have done everything to keep wait times down..

Distance and transportation could be the deciding factor with some voters.

L3: top story white stephen voss university of kentucky political science professor "one thing the science is pretty clear on, the farther away people are from where they need to vote or, for that matter, where they needed to drop off their ballot, the less likely they are to vote.

This difficulty attached to voting in kentucky is going to hinder booker's attempt to mount his come-from-behind victory."

Analyst says booker faces obstacles to landing senate nominee voss went on to say..

Mcgrath's sudden change in political ads from moderate democrat to a progressive one..

Certainly show this is now a close race.

As we look towards november..

Voss says the deciding factor for the election this fall likely won't be racial justice and health issues we're seeing now...but will instead probably come down to what the economy looks like.

Austin miller..

Abc 36.

