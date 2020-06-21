6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Go Number One With 'Trollz' & More Music News | Billboard News
Justin Bieber is accused of assault and fires back!
6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj go number one with "Trollz." Post Malone gets a new look.
This is Billboard News Now – rounding out the top stories for Monday, June 22nd.
nunu. RT @billboard: On this week's #Hot100, @6ix9ine achieves his first No. 1 and @NICKIMINAJ adds her second. https://t.co/pDw685OL5r 32 seconds ago
KARMA 🌮 #BLM RT @TheMinajCrave: .@NICKIMINAJ & @6ix9ine “ Trollz “ Hit #1 On Billboard Hot 100 . This Is Minaj First Official number once since she’s th… 2 minutes ago
ʟᴇx ♛ 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj's 'Trollz' Launches at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 https://t.co/Z8GJ2ttfw4 via @billboard 5 minutes ago
Olanma oyinkansola ojo RT @wowthatshiphop: 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj went number 1?
Oh we never gonna hear the end of this
😭😭😭 7 minutes ago
iamsabrinaabraham RT @Beausteven_blog: What this 6ix9ine x NICKI MINAJ trollz going number one thought me is that... If God be for you, forget the world let… 11 minutes ago
Emira 6ix9ine, a child rapist, and Nicki Minaj, who paid her brother's bail after his child rape arrest, have their song… https://t.co/gosvAbkn8T 13 minutes ago
Tommy - Black Lives Matter Congratulations Nicki Minaj on the success of “Trollz” going number 1 🔥 Congratulations 6ix9ine on the fact that yo… https://t.co/DSWfvJzKBw 17 minutes ago
Allegheny Co. Sees Largest Daily Spike In Coronavirus Cases In WeeksAllegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said 45 cases is the highest daily number of new cases she has seen in the county in more than six weeks; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Ed Sheeran was most played artist of 2019Ed Sheeran was the most played artist of 2019, topping the list for the fourth time in five years. The Suffolk singer-songwriter, 29, had a bumper year in which he released his No.6 Collaborations..
Tekashi 6ix9ine Stans For Kanye West & Kim Kardashian After She Validates His New Nicki Minaj SongExecutive Produced By: Pro
https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/
Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst
https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/
Video Edit:..