Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Face masks will not be required at Vice President Mike Pence rally in Waukesha County
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Face masks will not be required at Vice President Mike Pence rally in Waukesha County

Face masks will not be required at Vice President Mike Pence rally in Waukesha County

Face masks are optional at the VP Mike Pence rally on Tuesday, but attendees will get their temperature checked and have to sign waivers prior to entering.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New Fox Poll Bad For Trump [Video]

New Fox Poll Bad For Trump

A new Fox News poll published Friday found that 59% of respondents think political rallies are a bad idea amid the coronavirus pandemic. That's bad news for the President, who loves holding campaign..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Vice President Mike Pence to speak today in Shanksville, Pa. [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence to speak today in Shanksville, Pa.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Shanksville, Pa., today to speak at the Flight 93 Memorial. Forty people on board that flight died when the plane they were on was hijacked. Those on board stopped..

Credit: WGAL     Duration: 00:14Published
New details emerge about plea agreement involving former drug recovery advocate [Video]

New details emerge about plea agreement involving former drug recovery advocate

New information is coming out about the connection between a drug investigation and the abrupt cancellation of Vice President Mike Pence's recent visit to New Hampshire.

Credit: WMUR     Duration: 01:33Published