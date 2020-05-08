Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Baby-Sitters Club Trailer
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:19s - Published
The Baby-Sitters Club Trailer

The Baby-Sitters Club Trailer

The Baby-Sitters Club Trailer - It's more than a club, they're best friends!

Join in on the fun when The Baby-Sitters Club premieres on Netflix on July 3rd.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Netflix's 'The Baby-Sitters Club' trailer is too cute for this world

What is The Baby-Sitters Club if not a story of young professionals whose colleagues become their...
Mashable - Published

Watch The Charming First Trailer for Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club

Cue the nostalgia! On Monday, Netflix released the first trailer for its reboot of The Baby-Sitters...
E! Online - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Are Bringing Back 1990s TV Shows [Video]

Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Are Bringing Back 1990s TV Shows

Reboots of beloved 1990s TV shows are in the mix for Netflix and Hulu. "Animaniacs" and "Saved by the Bell" are headed to Hulu and NBC Universal's new streaming service "Peacock". "The Baby-Sitters..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
The Baby-Sitters Club Cast: Where Are They Now? [Video]

The Baby-Sitters Club Cast: Where Are They Now?

We’ve been thinking about “The Baby-Sitters Club” cast. Where are they now? For this list, we’ll be looking at the main characters in 1995’s “The Baby-Sitters Club.”

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:08Published
The Baby-Sitters Club Season 1 [Video]

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 1

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 1 promo trailer HD - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Every generation has a calling -- and on July 3, Netflix answers yours with The Baby-Sitters Club, a brand new series based on..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:40Published