Pandemic forces some counties to conduct court proceedings in larger venues

The pandemic has forced many counties to hold court proceedings in strange places, including high school gyms.

Tishmingo county circuit court is moving to a new venue because of the coronavirus.

Starting tomorrow (tuesday) ,,,jury selection will be held at iuka middle school gym.

Circuit court judge kelly mims said the change comes after courts were forced to cancel jury trials since the pandemic.

Judge mims says the gym offered more space for them to practice social distancing to hold court.

Workers placed seats six feet apart and hand sanitizer stations will be accessible to jurors.

The judge says people will be required to wear a mask.

"sot" he says people not directly involved in the trial will be allowed to sit in the stands during court proceedings.

Judge kelly mims hopes this will not become the new normal.

Prentiss county circuit court is holding grand jury at the prentiss county agricenter... alcorn county circuit court will meet at corinth high school... when school resumes, alcorn county supervisors plan to move court to the crossroads arena.

Mississippi