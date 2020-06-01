Coronavirus Death Rate In US 50 Times Higher Than Flu

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images Although the flu and coronavirus have some overlapping symptoms, the coronavirus' death rate in the US is far higher.

On average in the US, the flu's death rate is .1%, while the coronavirus' death rate is 4.9%.

Both viruses are most deadly for the elderly.

The flu kills .83% of infected people above age 65, whereas the the coronavirus's death rate is 10.7% for infected people from age 65 to 74, 21.2% for the 75-84 group, and 30.2% for people over 85.