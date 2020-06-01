Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Death Rate In US 50 Times Higher Than Flu
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Coronavirus Death Rate In US 50 Times Higher Than Flu

Coronavirus Death Rate In US 50 Times Higher Than Flu

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images Although the flu and coronavirus have some overlapping symptoms, the coronavirus' death rate in the US is far higher.

On average in the US, the flu's death rate is .1%, while the coronavirus' death rate is 4.9%.

Both viruses are most deadly for the elderly.

The flu kills .83% of infected people above age 65, whereas the the coronavirus's death rate is 10.7% for infected people from age 65 to 74, 21.2% for the 75-84 group, and 30.2% for people over 85.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus death rate is higher for those with chronic ills

Death rates are 12 times higher for coronavirus patients with chronic illnesses than for others who...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this

sld5012

sld5 The coronavirus death rate in the US is almost 50 times higher than that of the flu. See how they compare by age br… https://t.co/htvUCWgoOs 21 minutes ago

LeiaFaithEller1

TheMaskGoesOverYourNose Open SmartNews to read 'The coronavirus death rate in the US is almost 50 times higher than that of the flu. See ho… https://t.co/RFEQtyMbfC 49 minutes ago

dominickambro

dominick ambrosia The coronavirus death rate in the US is almost 50 times higher than that of the flu. See how they compare by age br… https://t.co/EgSgLySYt2 50 minutes ago

dominickambro

dominick ambrosia The coronavirus death rate in the US is almost 50 times higher than that of the flu. See how they compare by age br… https://t.co/w6CqgMrSZu 51 minutes ago

SandySkipper1

Sandy Skipper The coronavirus death rate in the US is almost 50 times higher than that of the flu. See how they compare by age br… https://t.co/v3fdy7Tq8e 1 hour ago

tomenglezos

Tom Englezos RT @ChristianAssad: "The coronavirus death rate in the US is almost 50 times higher than that of the flu. See how they compare by age brack… 2 hours ago

katherineheal11

katherine healy The coronavirus death rate in the US is almost 50 times higher than that of the flu. See how they compare by age br… https://t.co/ubxOU4lh8I 2 hours ago

BreakThrough_18

Asa.m . RT @SciInsider: The coronavirus death rate in the US is almost 50 times higher than that of the flu. See how they compare by age bracket. h… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

How's That Working For You? Sweden's Herd Immunity Strategy Comes Up Fatally Short [Video]

How's That Working For You? Sweden's Herd Immunity Strategy Comes Up Fatally Short

Unlike most European countries, Sweden opted for the 'herd immunity' strategy to battle the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. In April, Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell predicted that by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Why America Isn't 'All In This Together' Anymore [Video]

Why America Isn't 'All In This Together' Anymore

Throughout the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in the US, it's often been said 'We're all in this together.' But according to Business Insider, Americans don't feel that's true anymore. And that's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Health Experts Warn Protests May Increase Coronavirus Spread [Video]

Health Experts Warn Protests May Increase Coronavirus Spread

Public health experts are warning that protests over police violence could worsen the spread of the novel coronavirus. Reuters reports that cities all over the world are protesting the violent death..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published