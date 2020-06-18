Justin Weather 6-22



Tweets about this 🍓hashsuson🌿|🌳⁵¹ RT @SB19Official: Too hot? Look at how SB19's trying to chill during this hot weather. #SB19 #SB19_JUSTIN #SB19_JOSH #SB19_STELL #SB19_KEN… 9 minutes ago Storm_Chaser_Justin RT @johnkrausphotos: ⚡️ Florida’s Space Coast is being treated to an incredibly electric show this evening ⚡️ #FLwx #lightning #florida #we… 36 minutes ago Storm_Chaser_Justin RT @aresel_: Time-lapse video of two different LP supercells in and around Clark, South Dakota back on June 20th! The second supercell to… 36 minutes ago Storm_Chaser_Justin RT @NbergWX: Kentucky primaries are tomorrow. If you are still heading out to vote in person, no significant weather impediments are expect… 37 minutes ago leah beer all females born in ottawa know is complain about weather, attend protest on parliament hill inexplicably also bein… https://t.co/YmOgg6f8cQ 1 hour ago Storm_Chaser_Justin RT @NWSNewYorkNY: Another night of light winds means another night where the weather balloon made a short trip! Tonight's balloon burst eve… 2 hours ago Storm_Chaser_Justin RT @aresel_: Here are a few highlights of the second LP supercell near Clark, SD back on June 20th. A successful, dream worthy chase for me… 2 hours ago