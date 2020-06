North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published 10 minutes ago North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers Loudspeakers blaring propaganda across the border were seen reinstalled in North Korea on Tuesday (June 23) after such systems were taken down when the two Koreas signed an accord in 2018 to cease "all hostile acts". 0

