Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brett Favre Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Hero'
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Brett Favre Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Hero'

Brett Favre Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Hero'

The legendary former QB said Kaepernick's protests against racial injustice deserve praise.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Brett Favre compares Colin Kaepernick to Pat Tillman

"I'd assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well," Favre said.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comTMZ.comESPN




Tweets about this

Ceene8

Ceene RT @DanProft: A man who praises Castro, calls cops "pigs," and begins protesting the flag at the behest of his radicalized girlfriend is th… 4 minutes ago

DanAdamPaul

Daniel 🐬 Paul RT @ForTheWin: Brett Favre Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Hero' https://t.co/bL2Dy3TTYj 7 minutes ago

HassanWestbrook

Wes(t) RT @ForTheWin: Brett Favre Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Hero' https://t.co/LxPti2y2n7 6 hours ago

damien23

damien23 RT @GlobalGrind: Brett Favre Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Hero' https://t.co/lapxzwZl3J 8 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Brett Favre Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Hero' https://t.co/lapxzwZl3J 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Brett Favre Loves Colin Kaepernick [Video]

Brett Favre Loves Colin Kaepernick

He explains.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:34Published
Marcellus Wiley: There is no chance the Chargers sign Colin Kaepernick despite Anthony Lynn's statements [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: There is no chance the Chargers sign Colin Kaepernick despite Anthony Lynn's statements

Seth Joyner joins LaVar Arrington and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the Chargers expressing interest in signing Colin Kaepernick. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that there is zero chance the Chargers..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:09Published
LaVar Arrington: Colin Kaepernick is the face of a movement, he should not return to the NFL [Video]

LaVar Arrington: Colin Kaepernick is the face of a movement, he should not return to the NFL

LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Mark Schlereth to discuss Colin Kaepernick. Hear why LaVar believes that Kapernick is the face of the 2020 civil rights movement and should not return to the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:00Published