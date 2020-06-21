Brett Favre Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Hero'

LaVar Arrington: Colin Kaepernick is the face of a movement, he should not return to the NFL



LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Mark Schlereth to discuss Colin Kaepernick. Hear why LaVar believes that Kapernick is the face of the 2020 civil rights movement and should not return to the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:00 Published 2 days ago