Delhi Riots : Pregnant Jamia Student safoora Zargar granted bail on humanitarian grounds | Oneindia
Pregnant Jamia Millia University student Safoora Zargar, arrested under an anti-terror law in a case related to the Delhi violence granted bail today by the High Court after the police did not oppose it on "humanitarian grounds".

Safoora Zargar was arrested on April 10 on conspiracy charges over the riots that broke out in February during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

