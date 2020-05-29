Delhi Riots : Pregnant Jamia Student safoora Zargar granted bail on humanitarian grounds | Oneindia

Pregnant Jamia Millia University student Safoora Zargar, arrested under an anti-terror law in a case related to the Delhi violence granted bail today by the High Court after the police did not oppose it on "humanitarian grounds".

Safoora Zargar was arrested on April 10 on conspiracy charges over the riots that broke out in February during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Patanjali today launched an Ayurvedic medicine kit that it claimed can treat coronavirus within seven days and has shown "100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on patients", though scientists across the world are racing to find a cure for the virus.

The medicines, named "Coronil and Swasari" were developed based on research and trials on 280 patients across the country, said Patanjali's founder, Yoga teacher Ramdev.

The U.S. government on Monday restricted charter flights from India, accusing India of "unfair and discriminatory practices" by violating a treaty governing aviation between the two countries.

Air India Ltd.

Has been making flights to repatriate its citizens during the travel disruptions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, but also has been selling tickets to the public, the Transportation Department alleged.

There was a "mutual consensus to disengage" in top military talks between India and China on Monday.The talks were held "in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere," army sources told the media today.

The details for disengagement from all friction areas in eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both sides, the sources have said.

Meanwhile, the Army chief MM Naravane left for Ladakh to review the ground situation there.

