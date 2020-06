Pregnant Jamia student Safoora Zargar released from jail after securing bail

Safoora Zargar, a pregnant student of Jamia Milia Islamia University, who was arrested in April this year in a case related to Delhi riots, was released from jail on June 24.

She was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on June 23.

Zargar was arrested for her alleged involvement in the Delhi riots case which left over 50 people dead.