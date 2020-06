Catonsville woman warns of dangers involving wire grill brushes

There's a good chance your grill is getting a good workout this summer.

Before you throw some burgers on the grill, you may want to take a look at your grill brush.

Every year, around 130 people go to the emergency room from ingesting stray wire bristles.

It happened to one Catonsville woman, and she wants you to hear her story.

Denise Campbell and her husband grill frequently at Ravens games, family get-togethers and for regular meals.