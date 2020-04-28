Group of dads join in their children's online ballet class
This is the moment chaos ensued when a group of dads join in their children's online BALLET class.The Patricia Veale School of Dance has been hosting video classes for students for months.But they invited dads, grandfathers and stepdads for a special session.Teacher Kelly Clarey hosted the class via Zoom and asked the families to video their living-room lessons, to celebrate Father's Day.The clips show determined dads getting to grips with pirouettes and pliés - and quickly realise it's much harder than their sons and daughters make it look.Some of the dads enjoyed it so much they joined for further video classes, with the dance school in York.Kelly said: "I've been a dance teacher for over 30 years, and I had never had such a fun and relaxed class. "It was a great bonding opportunity for our students and their parents."It has been one of the best teaching experiences ever."The Zoom class took place in homes around Yorkshire on Saturday (20).The school does classes for pre-school children up to grade 5 ballet, and also jazz, tap and modern dance.
