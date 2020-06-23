Houthis launch missile, drone attack on Riyadh

Yemen 's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it launched a large missile and drone attack deep in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday that struck the defense ministry and a military base in Riyadh, but the kingdom said it blocked the assault.

Yemen's Houthi movement said it launched a large missile and drone attack in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (June 23) that struck the defense ministry and a military base in Riyadh, but the kingdom said it blocked the assault.

Yahya Sarea is the Houthi military spokesman.

"The Yemeni armed forces have executed, by the grace of God, an offensive operation, 'the fourth balanced deterrence,' which targeted the capital of the Saudi enemy, Riyadh, with a large number of ballistic missiles." The Saudi-led coalition - that has been battling the group for five years - said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis towards Riyadh.

There was no immediate confirmation by the coalition or Saudi authorities about specific targets.

A Reuters witness said they heard loud bangs in the sky over Riyadh and billowy smoke close to dawn.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said in a statement that the attack was a, quote, "deliberate hostile action designed to target civilians." He did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the Houthi report that the attack had struck the defense ministry and air base.