Barcelona's Liceu opera house reopens for performance to an audience of potted plants
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Barcelona opera house reopens to an audience of 2,000 plants

Barcelona opera house reopens to an audience of 2,000 plants Barcelona’s Liceu opera house reopens on June 22 with a concert for 2,292 plants. Humans will have...
Anorak - Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Barcelona's opera house lays on a concert for potted plants

Covid-19 coronavirus: Barcelona's opera house lays on a concert for potted plants Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house reopened today and performed its first concert since...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Plants fill seats at Barcelona opera house concert

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house reopened Monday and...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times




eve_ettinger

Eve is a Homosexual SINNER RT @CBSNews: Barcelona's Liceu Opera House reopened its doors for the first time in over three months to hold a concert for an audience of… 2 seconds ago

serotunying

tony s #OUSTDUTERTE RT @rapplerdotcom: LOOK: The Gran Teatre del Liceu reopened their doors to 2,292 plants for the opera house’s first concert since the lockd… 5 seconds ago

TentaiSensui

𓁼 RT @Reuters: Barcelona’s Liceu opera reopened its doors for the first time in more than three months to hold a concert - exclusively for a… 18 seconds ago

gabbsbt

Gabby 😛 RT @daniguinart: Amazing pictures from the #Barcelona Opera House @Liceu_cat via @324cat 📸❗️ Puccini’s Crisantemi was played today for an… 2 minutes ago


Barcelona opera serenades plants in unusual concert [Video]

Barcelona opera serenades plants in unusual concert

Barcelona’s Liceu opera house reopened its doors on Monday for the first time in over three months to hold a concert - exclusively for a quiet, leafy audience of nearly 2,300 house plants.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published
Musicians Play to an Audience of Potted Plants at Opera Reopening [Video]

Musicians Play to an Audience of Potted Plants at Opera Reopening

Barcelona’s Liceu opera house is reopening after closing its doors due to the pandemic, but the audience looks a little different than normal.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:50Published
Barcelona’s opera performs for a leafy audience [Video]

Barcelona’s opera performs for a leafy audience

Barcelona's Liceu opera house reopened its doors on Monday for the first time in over three months to hold a concert - exclusively for a quiet, leafy audience of nearly 2,300 house plants.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published