Barcelona's Liceu opera house reopens for performance to an audience of potted plants
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Barcelona’s Liceu opera house reopens on June 22 with a concert for 2,292 plants. Humans will have...
Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house reopened today and performed its first concert since...
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house reopened Monday and...
Barcelona opera serenades plants in unusual concert
Barcelona’s Liceu opera house reopened its doors on Monday for the first time in over three months to hold a concert - exclusively for a quiet, leafy audience of nearly 2,300 house plants.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
Barcelona’s opera performs for a leafy audience
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52Published
