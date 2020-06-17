China, India aim to calm tensions after deadly border clash
Top diplomats from the two countries have spoken over the phone and agreed to more talks after 20 Indian soldiers died in mass brawl along disputed border.
India says 20 soldiers killed in border clash with ChinaThe incident follows rising tensions between the two Asian powers in the border area of the western Himalayas.
India, China Tensions Ramp Up In Decades-Long Border DisputeA border dispute between India and China that’s been active since 1965 escalated on June 15, 2020 when troops from both countries attacked each other.
Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for Ladakh to review on-ground situationArmy Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane left for Ladakh on June 23.He will review the on-ground situation with the 14 Corps officials and the progress in talks with the Chinese military. The meeting..