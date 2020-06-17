Global  

China, India aim to calm tensions after deadly border clash
China, India aim to calm tensions after deadly border clash

Top diplomats from the two countries have spoken over the phone and agreed to more talks after 20 Indian soldiers died in mass brawl along disputed border.

China urges India to 'punish' border clash instigators

China called on India to "harshly" punish those responsible for deadly border clashes, but added it...
Deutsche Welle - Published

India, China want peace but blame each other after deadly border clash

India and China said they wanted peace but blamed each other on Wednesday after soldiers of the two...
Reuters - Published

China says it has agreed with India to take steps to ease border tensions

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that China and India have agreed to take measures to ease...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera




India says 20 soldiers killed in border clash with China [Video]

India says 20 soldiers killed in border clash with China

The incident follows rising tensions between the two Asian powers in the border area of the western Himalayas.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published
India, China Tensions Ramp Up In Decades-Long Border Dispute [Video]

India, China Tensions Ramp Up In Decades-Long Border Dispute

A border dispute between India and China that’s been active since 1965 escalated on June 15, 2020 when troops from both countries attacked each other.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:54Published
Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for Ladakh to review on-ground situation [Video]

Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for Ladakh to review on-ground situation

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane left for Ladakh on June 23.He will review the on-ground situation with the 14 Corps officials and the progress in talks with the Chinese military. The meeting..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published