Tibet is reason of tension: Central Tibetan Admin President on Galwan Valley face-off
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Tibet is reason of tension: Central Tibetan Admin President on Galwan Valley face-off

Tibet is reason of tension: Central Tibetan Admin President on Galwan Valley face-off

After India-China face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay said that Tibet is the reason of the tension.

Lobsang Sangay said, "Since border transformed from Indo-Tibet border to Indo-China border, all the tensions have come up.

Unless both sides resort to non-violence and dialogue, perpetual peace might be a problem and Tibet is the reason why this tension is happening." At least Twenty Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 16 after violent face-off between both Indian and Chinese Armies.

According to reports, Chinese side also suffered 43 casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash.

