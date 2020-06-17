Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in Toronto raised Indian Army slogans during protest outside Chinese Consulates

|
Ladakh Union Territory of India
India-China tensions: Complete troop disengagement at three friction points; all eyes now on Fingers areaThe Patrolling Point 17A, considered as one of the flashpoints of 'friction', is located around the Pangong Tso lake area in eastern Ladakh, which has been a..
DNA
Border row with China figures in Rajnath's telephonic talks with Israeli defence ministerDefence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Lt Gen Benjamin Gantz during which India's border row with..
IndiaTimes
Rahul Gandhi says govt rubbishing his warnings on Covid-19, ChinaCongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government over the rise in Covid-19 cases and Chinese aggression in Ladakh, saying it continues to rubbish..
IndiaTimes
BJP asks state units to organise events on one year of Article 370 abrogation, implementation of Triple Talaq ActIn August last year, the Centre revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two..
IndiaTimes
Maintenance of peace and tranquility along LAC is basis of our bilateral relationship with China: IndiaIndia on Thursday asserted that the maintenance of peace and tranquility along the Line of Control(LAC) is the basis of its bilateral relationship with China,..
IndiaTimes
Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces
Ranbir Garh encounter: 2 terrorist neutralised by security forces
Centre issues order to grant permanent commission to women officers in 10 streams of Indian ArmyThe apex court had directed that all the Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers have to be considered for Permanent Commissions (PCs) irrespective of the..
DNA
Permanent Commission for women in Indian Army: Govt issues formal sanction letterThe Union government on Thursday issued a formal sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in Indian Army, paving the way for..
IndiaTimes
Breaking: Ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K's Poonch, Indian Army retaliates befittinglyPak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with Mortars along LoC in Kirni & Qasba sectors in District Poonch.
DNA
Toronto City in Canada and capital of Ontario
Toronto 'Chair Girl' spared jail for 2019 chair stuntA video of Marcella Zoia throwing a chair from a Toronto high-rise onto a highway went viral.
BBC News
Rescue rabbit and Shetland sheep dog are melting hearts with their inter-species friendship
Massive anti-China protest in Toronto demands 'Free Hong Kong' and 'Free Tibet'
NHL to resume virus-interrupted season next month with Stanley Cup tournament in Canada
Galwan River river in India
Vocal for local: Volunteers make unique rakhis for soldiers
Locals buy made in India rakhis amid Galwan stand-off
US lawmakers pass legislation urging China to de-escalate situation with India along LACWASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan legislation, urging China to peacefully de-escalate the situation with India along the Line..
WorldNews
Jai Hind salutation used to express patriotism in India
