Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in Toronto raised Indian Army slogans during protest outside Chinese Consulates
The Regional Tibetan Youth Congress in Toronto held protest in front of Chinese Consulates to show solidarity with India over the recent Chinese military intrusion in the Galwan Valley, Eastern Ladakh region.

20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off with China."Tibet stands with India," "Thank you Indian Army," "Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," slogans were raised during the protests.

