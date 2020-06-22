Global  

Won't let PM Modi to give our land to China: Priyanka Gandhi
All India Congress Committee's general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (east) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on June 26 warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over border tensions with China, and said, "We'll not let you give our land to China." "People of India want to know why you (Prime Minister) sent our unarmed soldiers to face Chinese soldiers.

The land on which they lost their lives is our land; we will not let you give our land to China.

PM Modi has to answer the questions," said the congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

On June 15, 20 soldiers of Indian Army were killed on the violent clashes in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley area near Line of Actual Control (LAC).

