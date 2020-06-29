Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in US hold protests infront of Chinese Consulate to show solidarity with India

|
Ladakh Union Territory Of India
Rajnath discusses security situation with US counterpart amidst border row with ChinaDefence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday briefed his American counterpart Mark Esper on the latest developments in the over two-month troop confrontation with..
IndiaTimes
Rajnath calls on US couterpart Esper, discusses LAC rowDefence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday briefed his American counterpart Mark Esper on the latest developments in the over two-month troop confrontation with..
IndiaTimes
Ladakh row figures in Rajnath's telephonic talks with US defence secretaryChina's aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh was discussed, and Singh apprised the US defence secretary about India's position..
IndiaTimes
India, China agree on complete disengagement of troops from eastern LadakhIndia and China on Friday held a fresh round of diplomatic talks on the border row in eastern Ladakh and reaffirmed to ensure "complete disengagement" of the..
IndiaTimes
Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviews situation in eastern LadakhDefence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh with top military brass in view of the withdrawal..
IndiaTimes
New Jersey State in the northeastern United States
Tropical Storm Fay brings drenching rainfall to New Jersey
New Jersey Requiring Masks Outside
Anne Taylor Parent Company To Close 1,200 Stores
Coronavirus updates: US nears 3M cases; Florida hospital ICUs reaching capacity; movie theater chains sue to reopen in New JerseyThe U.S. nears 3M cases; Hospitalizations spike in Florida; Movie theater chains file lawsuit to reopen in New Jersey. Latest coronavirus news
USATODAY.com
New York City Largest city in the United States
Still gagged: Mary Trump's restraining order extended until one day before tell-all book goes on saleA New York judge will decide July 13 whether Mary Trump can help promote her tell-all book on her family, scheduled to publish July 14.
USATODAY.com
11 of Our Best Weekend ReadsLessons from the pandemic. A car-free future. Elephants in crisis. New fiction. Ennio Morricone dies. A behind-the-scenes look at the New York City subway. And..
NYTimes.com
Sacha Baron Cohen has police called on him as Rudy Giuliani prank backfires
Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records
'Black Lives Matter' mural painted at Trump TowerLarge yellow letters spelling the words 'Black Lives Matter' have found a brand-new home, and this time it's New York City's 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower...
USATODAY.com
Tibet Autonomous Region Autonomous region of China
US commends India for responding to China's 'incredibly aggressive actions', sanctions Beijing on Tibet travel restrictions
IndiaTimes
Malaysia needs to look to ChinaThe US would love for China to invade Malaysia so that they can send their military to Malaysia to “help” repel China. But then at what cost? Malaysia will..
WorldNews
China threatens visa restrictions on US officials over TibetBEIJING (AP) — China said Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on U.S. individuals following the Trump administration’s imposition of travel bans on..
WorldNews
US Restricts Visas on Chinese Officials Over TibetThe United States said Tuesday it was restricting visas to Chinese officials over Tibet, renewing a call for "meaningful autonomy" in the predominantly Buddhist..
WorldNews
US thanks India for hosting Dalai Lama since 1959The US has thanked India for hosting the Dalai Lama since 1959 as the world commemorated the 85th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader. The Dalai Lama has..
IndiaTimes
Galwan River river in India
Chinese, Indian border troops taken 'effective measures' to disengage along LAC: ChinaChina on Thursday said Chinese and Indian troops have taken "effective measures" to disengage at the Galwan Valley and other areas along the Line of Actual..
IndiaTimes
India again rejects China's claim over Galwan Valley; another round of talks expected on FridayIndia has once again rejected China's claim over Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh even as both sides are expected to hold another round of diplomatic talks on the..
IndiaTimes
Chinese, Indian border troops have taken 'effective measures' to disengage along LAC: ChinaChina on Thursday said Chinese and Indian troops have taken "effective measures" to disengage at the Galwan Valley and other areas along the Line of Actual..
IndiaTimes
LAC disengagement: India to look out for signs of China not abiding by dealIf the dirt-track road the Chinese have built along the Galwan river all the way to the LAC is found to have been “black-topped” to asphalt in coming weeks,..
IndiaTimes
