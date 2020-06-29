Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in US hold protests infront of Chinese Consulate to show solidarity with India
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in US hold protests infront of Chinese Consulate to show solidarity with India

Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in US hold protests infront of Chinese Consulate to show solidarity with India

The Regional Tibetan Youth Congress in New York and New Jersey held protests in front of Chinese Consulates in respective cities to show solidarity with India over the recent Chinese military intrusion in the Galway Valley, Eastern Ladakh region, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives defending their national territory.

"We strongly condemn the Chinese aggressive intrusion on Indian territory.

Tibet's independence India's security.

Jai Bharat Jai Tibet," the protesters chanted.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15-16 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the face-off.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ladakh Ladakh Union Territory Of India

Rajnath discusses security situation with US counterpart amidst border row with China

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday briefed his American counterpart Mark Esper on the latest developments in the over two-month troop confrontation with..
IndiaTimes

Rajnath calls on US couterpart Esper, discusses LAC row

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday briefed his American counterpart Mark Esper on the latest developments in the over two-month troop confrontation with..
IndiaTimes

Ladakh row figures in Rajnath's telephonic talks with US defence secretary

 China's aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh was discussed, and Singh apprised the US defence secretary about India's position..
IndiaTimes

India, China agree on complete disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh

 India and China on Friday held a fresh round of diplomatic talks on the border row in eastern Ladakh and reaffirmed to ensure "complete disengagement" of the..
IndiaTimes

Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviews situation in eastern Ladakh

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh with top military brass in view of the withdrawal..
IndiaTimes

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

Tropical Storm Fay brings drenching rainfall to New Jersey [Video]

Tropical Storm Fay brings drenching rainfall to New Jersey

Freshly formed Tropical Storm Fay brought heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of New Jersey on Friday as it swept across the heavily populated northeastern United States.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published
New Jersey Requiring Masks Outside [Video]

New Jersey Requiring Masks Outside

New Jersey Requiring Masks Outside

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Anne Taylor Parent Company To Close 1,200 Stores [Video]

Anne Taylor Parent Company To Close 1,200 Stores

Ascena owns specialty retail brands Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant. The company plans to shut at least 1,200 stores as part of bankruptcy proceedings this week, according to a Bloomberg report. Under its Chapter 11 arrangement, Ascena would do away with around $700 million from its $1.1 billon debt load. Business Insider reports that Ascena's lenders will assume ownership of the company. The New Jersey-based company has been battling the consumer shift to online shopping for years.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Coronavirus updates: US nears 3M cases; Florida hospital ICUs reaching capacity; movie theater chains sue to reopen in New Jersey

 The U.S. nears 3M cases; Hospitalizations spike in Florida; Movie theater chains file lawsuit to reopen in New Jersey. Latest coronavirus news
USATODAY.com

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Still gagged: Mary Trump's restraining order extended until one day before tell-all book goes on sale

 A New York judge will decide July 13 whether Mary Trump can help promote her tell-all book on her family, scheduled to publish July 14.
USATODAY.com

11 of Our Best Weekend Reads

 Lessons from the pandemic. A car-free future. Elephants in crisis. New fiction. Ennio Morricone dies. A behind-the-scenes look at the New York City subway. And..
NYTimes.com
Sacha Baron Cohen has police called on him as Rudy Giuliani prank backfires [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen has police called on him as Rudy Giuliani prank backfires

Sacha Baron Cohen's prank on Rudy Giuliani backfired on Tuesday when the former New York mayor called the police on him.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records [Video]

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records

According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favour of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

'Black Lives Matter' mural painted at Trump Tower

 Large yellow letters spelling the words 'Black Lives Matter' have found a brand-new home, and this time it's New York City's 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower...
USATODAY.com

Tibet Autonomous Region Tibet Autonomous Region Autonomous region of China

Malaysia needs to look to China

 The US would love for China to invade Malaysia so that they can send their military to Malaysia to “help” repel China. But then at what cost? Malaysia will..
WorldNews

China threatens visa restrictions on US officials over Tibet

 BEIJING (AP) — China said Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on U.S. individuals following the Trump administration’s imposition of travel bans on..
WorldNews

US Restricts Visas on Chinese Officials Over Tibet

 The United States said Tuesday it was restricting visas to Chinese officials over Tibet, renewing a call for "meaningful autonomy" in the predominantly Buddhist..
WorldNews

US thanks India for hosting Dalai Lama since 1959

 The US has thanked India for hosting the Dalai Lama since 1959 as the world commemorated the 85th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader. The Dalai Lama has..
IndiaTimes

Galwan River Galwan River river in India

Chinese, Indian border troops taken 'effective measures' to disengage along LAC: China

 China on Thursday said Chinese and Indian troops have taken "effective measures" to disengage at the Galwan Valley and other areas along the Line of Actual..
IndiaTimes

India again rejects China's claim over Galwan Valley; another round of talks expected on Friday

 India has once again rejected China's claim over Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh even as both sides are expected to hold another round of diplomatic talks on the..
IndiaTimes

Chinese, Indian border troops have taken 'effective measures' to disengage along LAC: China

 China on Thursday said Chinese and Indian troops have taken "effective measures" to disengage at the Galwan Valley and other areas along the Line of Actual..
IndiaTimes

LAC disengagement: India to look out for signs of China not abiding by deal

 If the dirt-track road the Chinese have built along the Galwan river all the way to the LAC is found to have been “black-topped” to asphalt in coming weeks,..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KarmaOlo

རང་བཙན་ངའི་ཐོབ་ཐང་ RT @YeTibetXi: #Ladakh stand-off: #Tibetan groups in US hold protests https://t.co/edRsTAerM7 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Tibetan Youth Congress protests against China in Dharamshala [Video]

Watch: Tibetan Youth Congress protests against China in Dharamshala

The Tibetan Youth Congress held protests against China in Dharamshala. They raised slogans against the Chinese government and held 'boycott Chinese goods' posters. Some of them were also seen breaking..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:30Published
Indians don’t need to worry about loss of Chinese investments- Sonam Wangchuk [Video]

Indians don’t need to worry about loss of Chinese investments- Sonam Wangchuk

Innovator Sonam Wangchuk tells IANS why the world should emulate India philosophically, why he supports the idea of Free Tibet and why Indians don’t need to worry about the loss of Chinese investment..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 15:45Published
Cycle rally held to spread awareness about Chinese occupation of Tibet [Video]

Cycle rally held to spread awareness about Chinese occupation of Tibet

Five Tibetan cyclists concluded a 4-day cycle rally for Tibet in Geneva, which coincides with the 44th session of the UN Human Rights Council session. The rally was organized to raise awareness about..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published