Army chief meets soldiers at Ladakh hospital amid China tension
Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane, visited Ladakh amid tension with China along the Line of Actual Control.

General Naravane interacted with soldiers admitted at the Leh military hospital.

He also held a meeting with Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Lok Sabha member from Ladakh.

General Naravane is on a 2-day trip to the region just days after tension between Indian and Chinese troops deteriorated into deadly physical clashes.

Both sides suffered casualties with at least one Chinese commanding officer being killed apart from some soldiers.

India lost 20 bravehearts.

