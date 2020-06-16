Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India says 20 soldiers killed in border clash with China
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:30s - Published
India says 20 soldiers killed in border clash with China

India says 20 soldiers killed in border clash with China

The incident follows rising tensions between the two Asian powers in the border area of the western Himalayas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

India impatient for Modi's response to China after 20 soldiers die in border clash

India impatiently awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on Wednesday to the death of at...
Reuters - Published

Indian army says 20 of its troops killed in border clash with China

Indian army says 20 of its troops killed in border clash with China At least 20 Indian soldiers have been killed in a "violent faceoff" with Chinese forces on the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •ReutersSBS


India-China border clash: Hrithik Roshan offers condolences to martyrs' families

Hrithik Roshan paid tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Ladakh amidst India-China...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times




Tweets about this

arena51

Make NKRI great again RT @AJEnglish: India says at least 20 soldiers killed in a border clash with China following rising tensions over a disputed area in the we… 13 seconds ago

B8Bunty

Bunty RT @DVATW: The US, UK and all other civilised pro democracy nations must support ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ as India faces down the hostile imperialism of… 41 seconds ago

LBoogy31

Larry Calhoun RT @HongKongFP: India says 20 soldiers killed in deadliest clash with China in decades https://t.co/i4fkw63ncc #China #India https://t.co… 1 minute ago

CGobreski

Gobreski C. India-China border: Loss of soldiers on both sides (the numbers vary depending on which news source) deeply disturb… https://t.co/cnZXEUgwsc 1 minute ago

navkamboj

Uddta Punjab RT @ananthkrishnan: U.S. intelligence assessment says 35 Chinese soldiers killed in Monday's border clash, reports Paul Shinkman of US News… 2 minutes ago

nblfrd

Nabeel Farid RT @AsharJawad: Indian media: 23 soldiers killed. Two dozen with life threatening injuries. 110 need treatment. Survivors says China's PLA… 2 minutes ago

tulsidaskhan21

TULSIDAS KHAN 🚩 RT @UnSubtleDesi: Breaking: India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says t… 2 minutes ago

subhash_b11

Subhash B- I Support CAB2019 RT @sidhant: Govt sources back US Intel reports that says 35 Chinese soldiers killed or injured in the India China Face Off #IndiaChinaFace… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

India-China border face-off: Locals in Varanasi pay tribute to slain soldiers [Video]

India-China border face-off: Locals in Varanasi pay tribute to slain soldiers

People paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives during violent face-off with China at Galwan Valley. Locals in Varanasi lit the earthen lamps and paid tributes. At least 20 Indian soldiers..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Tibet is reason of tension: Central Tibetan Admin President on Galwan Valley face-off [Video]

Tibet is reason of tension: Central Tibetan Admin President on Galwan Valley face-off

After India-China face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay said that Tibet is the reason of the tension. Lobsang Sangay said, "Since border..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
20 Indian troops killed in China clashes: Indian army [Video]

20 Indian troops killed in China clashes: Indian army

The Indian army said on Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a weeks-long standoff in the western Himalayas...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published