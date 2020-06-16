India says 20 soldiers killed in border clash with China
The incident follows rising tensions between the two Asian powers in the border area of the western Himalayas.
India-China border face-off: Locals in Varanasi pay tribute to slain soldiersPeople paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives during violent face-off with China at Galwan Valley. Locals in Varanasi lit the earthen lamps and paid tributes. At least 20 Indian soldiers..
Tibet is reason of tension: Central Tibetan Admin President on Galwan Valley face-offAfter India-China face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay said that Tibet is the reason of the tension. Lobsang Sangay said, "Since border..
20 Indian troops killed in China clashes: Indian armyThe Indian army said on Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a weeks-long standoff in the western Himalayas...