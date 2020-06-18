Global  

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:57s
Ban restaurants selling Chinese foods: Ramdas Athawale amid India-China border tension

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale called for ban restaurants selling Chinese food.

"Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned.

I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food," said Ramdas Athawale.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all party meeting today in the view of the India-China standoff matter," Athawale added.

His statement comes amid the uproar for boycotting Chinese goods resonates across the country, after the India-China standoff in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, where 20 Army soldiers have been killed.

