Civil Aviation Minister says 'decision on the international flights will be taken in July

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with chief ministers and heads of 21 states and Union territories to discuss the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

During the meeting, the prime minister reiterated the significance of “do gaj ki doori” and underscored the importance of maintaining social distancing.

He said wearing masks, regular hand washing and use of hand sanitisers are of the utmost importance in the fight against Covid-19.

Kerala has successfully conducted exams for 13 lakh students of classes 10-12 and has reported no cases of the coronavirus infection among students, Kerala Finance Minister Dr Thomas Isaac tweeted today.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that in July, the Centre will start taking decisions on the resumption of international flights.

However, he said that he cannot put a timeline about the international flight operation as all stakeholders and travellers will be taken into confidence.

An Indian colonel and two soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" on Monday night with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in a massive escalation at a time there were efforts to defuse weeks of tension at the border.

India retaliated and there were casualties on both sides, said the army.

Army sources say the soldiers were not shot but were killed in a physical fight on Indian Territory that involved stones and batons.

