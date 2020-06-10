WHO: Brazil's COVID-19 cases 'much higher' than reports
The World Health Organization says the lack of testing means many cases are likely going undetected in the world’s second-worst affected with 51,000 deaths reported so far.
Covid-19: Death toll in world's second worst hit Brazil soars past 50,000 | Oneindia NewsAs the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Brazil passed 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday and has surpassed 50,000 deaths, a new low for the world’s second worst-hit country.The..
Brazil protests show political split amid virusPeople marched both for and against President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday (June 14) as the number of COVID-19 cases increased 17,000 from a day before. Caroline Malone reports.
Latin America: Economic inequality makes coronavirus worsePAHO says the spread of COVID-19 in Latin America will take longer to slow.