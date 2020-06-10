Global  

WHO: Brazil's COVID-19 cases 'much higher' than reports
WHO: Brazil's COVID-19 cases 'much higher' than reports

WHO: Brazil's COVID-19 cases 'much higher' than reports

The World Health Organization says the lack of testing means many cases are likely going undetected in the world’s second-worst affected with 51,000 deaths reported so far.

