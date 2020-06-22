World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19

World No.

1 Novak Djokovic is the latest tennis player to test positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the Serbian confirmed that he and his wife Jelena have tested positive.

Djokovic, who is asymptomatic, also added that his kids have tested negative.

He recently took part in a tennis exhibition series he organised in Serbia and Croatia.

The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus.

Earlier, tennis players Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki tested positive.

Djokovic was criticised for hosting tournament with players from other countries.

No social distancing norms were observed at the matches in either country.

Adria Tour was a series of exhibition events in Serbian capital and Zadar, Croatia.